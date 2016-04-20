ABB Q1 net beats forecast, to make Power Grids review in October

ZURICH, April 20 Power grids maker ABB
said first-quarter net profit fell less than analysts had
forecast as the company's automation products and services
weathered a slump amid low oil prices and weak demand from
China.
The Zurich-based company said profit was $500 million,
compared to a Reuters poll of analysts that had forecast $426
million. Sales slipped 8 percent to $7.9 billion, compared to a
forecast of $8 billion.
The company said it expects to present details of its
strategic review of its Power Grids business in October. Chief
Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer has said he could sell the
business or spin it off, as he faces pressure from activist
investor Cevian to boost performance.
(Reporting by John Miller)