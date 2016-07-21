ABB Q2 profit in line, sees uncertain markets

ZURICH, July 21 Industrial robot maker ABB
on Thursday reported earnings in line with expectations
during its second quarter as the power equipment and automation
company pressed ahead with its turnaround plan.
Zurich-based ABB said net profit in the three months ended
June 30 fell to $406 million from $588 million a year earlier.
The figure was slightly ahead forecasts of $400 million in a
Reuters poll.
Sales fell to $8.68 billion from $9.17 billion missing
analyst forecasts of $8.79 billion. Order intake, an indication
of the future health of the company, fell 8 percent to $8.32
billion from $8.99 billion.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)