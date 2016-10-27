ABB says orders slip, cost cuts help boost profitability

ZURICH Oct 27 ABB's third-quarter
orders slipped 14 percent on customer hesitation even as a
cost-cutting program helped boost the Swiss power transformer
maker's profit margin, the company said on Thursday.
Zurich-based ABB reported net profit of $568 million for the
three months ended Sept. 30, down from $577 million a year
earlier. The figure beat forecasts of $555 million in a Reuters
poll.
Orders fell to $7.53 billion, from $8.77 billion.
ABB's operating earnings before interest, taxes and
amortisation, its measure for profitability, rose to 12.6
percent from 12.5 percent, it said, amid a cost-cutting program
and efforts to partner with other companies to reduce risks on
big projects that in the past had hit the bottom line.
The company named Timo Ihamuotila as its new chief financial
officer, to replace Erik Elzvik, who "will pursue career
opportunities outside of ABB" starting in April.
(Reporting by John Miller)