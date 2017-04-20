ABB sees early signs of market stabilising after Q1 earnings beat

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
ZURICH, April 20 ABB said on Thursday it expected 2017 to be a transitional year, with the first signs of a recovery in some industries, as the engineering company reported better-than-expected earnings during the first three months of the year.
The Swiss power transmission and automation company said net profit for the period ended March 31 rose 45 percent to $724 million from $500 million a year earlier.
The figure, boosted by a gain from selling its high voltage cable business to Denmark's NKT Cables last year, beat the average analyst forecast of $489 million in a Reuters poll.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $7.85 billion, though it rose 3 percent after stripping out the effect of divestitures and currency fluctuations. (Reporting by John Revill)
