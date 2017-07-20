ABB reports earnings miss despite rise in orders

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - ABB reported a weaker-than-expected increase in net profit for its second quarter on Thursday despite improving orders and a strong performance from the Swiss engineering company's robotics business.

The power transmission and industrial automation company said net profit for the three months ended June 30 rose 29 percent to $525 million from $406 million a year earlier, missing forecasts of $580 million in Reuters poll.

New orders increased by 3 percent, when currency fluctuations were removed, only the second time in the last two years that new business intake has improved at the company which makes industrial robots used in the car and food and beverage sectors. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)