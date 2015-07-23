UPDATE 1-ABB says Q2 profit falls on slow oil and gas business, strong dollar

(Adds quote from statement, activist shareholder)
ZURICH, July 23 ABB Ltd said on
Thursday its net profit fell 8 percent in the second quarter due
to a drop in demand for the Swiss company's oil and gas
products, slower-than-expected business in the United States,
soft demand from China and a strong dollar.
The Zurich-based power and automation firm told Reuters last
month that a significant slowdown in China, a sharp drop in
spending by customers in the oil and gas industry, and U.S.
growth rates which are unlikely to match strong year-ago levels
would weigh on its results this quarter.
On Thursday, ABB was similarly downbeat on its outlook.
"We expect continued hard-weather sailing but the execution
of our 'Next Level' strategy will enable us to stay on course,"
CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a statement.
ABB said net profit for the three months fell to $588
million from $636 million a year earlier, but beat analyst
expectations for a net profit of $548 million in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
ABB is also grappling with the arrival of new shareholder
Cevian -- an activist fund which has pushed for major changes at
European industrial companies such as Thyssenkrupp --
as well as speculation that it might split into two amid a
turnaround at its power unit, and scepticism among some analysts
about whether it can achieve its five-year targets.
The company didn't mention Cevian specifically in its
statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)