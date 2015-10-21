UPDATE 1-ABB posts Q3 profit of $577 mln, beating analyst forecasts

(Adds details about profit and sales, company's strategic
By John Miller
ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss power grids maker ABB
posted better-than-expected third-quarter net profit
on Wednesday as it cut costs to offset sluggish business with
oil and gas customers and amid slowing growth in China and the
United States, its two biggest markets.
ABB reported net profit fell 21 percent to $577 million.
Analysts had expected net profit to fall 28 percent to $527
million. Revenue fell 13 percent to $8.5 billion, missing
analysts forecasts of $8.8 billion.
ABB, which makes everything from power transformers to
factory robots, boosted its operating profit amid falling sales
by cutting costs through a restructuring program and improved
performance at its Power Systems business that builds projects
like offshore wind farms, the company said in a statement.
Operational EBITA as a percentage of sales, the figure ABB
uses to gauge its profitability, rose to 12.5 percent from 12
percent, according to its statement.
"We delivered a 50 basis point improvement in operational
EBITA margin and higher operational earnings per share by
building on our strong focus on execution, restructuring and
cost measures as well as the Power Systems 'step change'
program," Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer said.
The strategic review of its Power Grids business is underway
and is due to be completed in 2016, he said.
In September, ABB cut its revenue growth target to 3 to 6
percent, down from 4 to 7 percent, and announced a "strategic
review" of its low-margin power projects business, in what
Spiesshofer said could be a step towards a sale of assets by the
engineering group.
ABB is facing pressure to boost its share price from new
activist investors, Sweden's Cevian, which owns 5.2 percent of
shares.
The company's shares have fallen 18 percent this year.
