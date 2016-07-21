UPDATE 2-ABB makes progress on turnaround plan in challenging environment

* Q2 net profit falls to $406 million

* Current market environment remains uncertain - CEO

* Analysts highlight improvement in profitability, shares rise (Adds detail, analyst comments, share price reaction)

By John Revill

ZURICH, July 21 Swiss engineering group ABB is making good progress with its turnaround plan, it said on Thursday, although the environment remains challenging and sales and new orders fell in the second quarter.

The overhaul, which began in 2014, has seen the industrial robot maker combine some of its businesses, cut labour costs and exit riskier projects.

ABB pressed ahead with cost-cutting efforts in the second quarter, including consolidating more than 60 service centres into two sites in India and Poland to handle finance and personnel issues.

That weighed on net profit, which fell to $406 million in the three months through June, from $588 million a year earlier, although it was slightly ahead of a Reuters poll forecast of $400 million.

Taking out $367 million in restructuring expenses, however, operating profit rose 5 percent and the group's operating profit margin increased by 1 percentage point to 12.7 percent.

The focus on cost cutting is helping it cope with a difficult environment as economic uncertainty is making companies and governments more cautious about investing in expensive projects like new production lines and power stations.

"The transformation is progressing and we are really running on all cylinders," Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told reporters on a call.

"If you take the top line, you don't see growth yet overall, but we have tremendous momentum and growth in many segments, which allows us to dampen the massive contractions we have experienced in the process industries."

The group has been under pressure to speed up efforts to simplify its structure from activist investor Cevian, its second-biggest shareholder. That has raised speculation of a break-up of the group's energy and automation business, but ABB officials have said they oppose such a move.

ABB shares rose 1.3 percent by 0836 GMT.

"ABB is operationally executing very well while fighting an uphill battle on several fronts," said Panagiotis Spiliopoulos, an analyst at Bank Vontobel, who highlighted the improvement in profit margin at the company. He rates the stock a "buy".

Still, in a sign of the challenges faced, ABB said second-quarter sales fell to $8.68 billion, from $9.17 billion a year ago, missing analyst forecasts of $8.79 billion. Order intake, an indication of the future health of the company, dropped 8 percent to $8.32 billion from $8.99 billion.

Spiesshofer said he was pleased the company's four divisions - which make products ranging from power grids to industrial motors - had all achieved their profitability targets.

ABB said automotive and consumer industries continued to drive demand, with the company wining an order to improve energy efficiency at a new car factory in Mexico and another to supply motors and drives for a steelmaker in South Korea.

The market environment remained uncertain, Spiesshofer said.

The United States is ABB's biggest market and the U.S. presidential election was likely to weigh on spending decisions in the coming months, he said.

Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union also created economic uncertainty, although ABB's British operations would continue as normal, he said. (Editing by Michael Shields and Susan Fenton)