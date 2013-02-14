ABB focuses on costs, fourth-quarter profit beats poll

Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
ZURICH Feb 14 Switzerland's ABB said it would focus on costs to offset near-term uncertainty about growth in Europe and the U.S. as it posted a narrower-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit.
The world's biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids, said fourth-quarter net profit fell 27 percent to $604 million, hit by a $350 million charge, flagged in December, to revamp its power systems unit.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast profit of $532 million.
ABB, which competes with Germany's Siemens, has sought to cut costs to try and combat a sluggish global economy that has sapped demand for factory equipment and prompted clients to postpone big capital expenditure projects. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
