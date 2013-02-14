版本:
2013年 2月 14日

BRIEF-ABB CEO: still on lookout for M&A, no interest in Rockwell

ZURICH Feb 14 ABB Ltd : * CEO says wants to increase revenues from services to 20 percent * CEO says still on look out for buys, Rockwell not on his shopping list

