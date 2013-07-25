ABB second quarter profit rise misses expectations, orders fall

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
ZURICH, July 25 Swiss industrial group ABB said it was confident it would see profitable growth, even as second-quarter net profit missed expectations and orders fell due to a restructuring of its power unit.
"Our outlook for the rest of the year remains unchanged from the end of the first quarter," outgoing Chief Executive Joe Hogan said in a statement.
"Macro indicators are increasingly mixed, which makes predicting the timing of orders more difficult, especially large project orders. However, our strong backlog will continue to partly mitigate that uncertainty."
Second-quarter net profit rose 16 percent to $763 million, compared to the average forecast in a Reuters poll for a jump of 20.6 percent to $791 million.
Orders fell 7 percent on the year to $9.312 billion.
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.