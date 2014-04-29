ABB first-quarter profit hit by weak Power Systems unit

ZURICH, April 29 Swiss engineering group ABB posted an unexpected fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday hit by a weak performance in its Power Systems division and charges related to offshore wind projects.

The company, which makes products as varied as transformers used on electric trains and industrial robots, posted an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to $544 million, missing the average analyst forecast of $726 million in a Reuters poll.

Orders dipped 1 percent to $10.358 billion, just shy of the average forecast, as large-orders from utility companies and late-cycle industries remained sluggish.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)