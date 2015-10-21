ABB weighing cost cuts after 'massive contraction' in sector spending -CEO

ZURICH Oct 21 ABB Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer said Wednesday the Swiss engineering group is weighing job and cost cuts after a "massive contraction" in industry spending.

He said the contraction has hit spending in the upstream oil and gas sectors and has included customers in China reflecting government investment cuts.

Consequently, the company has begun talks with employees over potential layoffs as it closes production facilities in its Discrete Automation division, trims manufacturing capacity of products including large drives and seeks to lower costs at its headquarters in Zurich.

"It is a tense atmosphere, which you would expect in times like that, but it's a constructive, forward-looking atmosphere," Spiesshofer told reporters on a conference call.

ABB on Wednesday posted a 21 percent fall in profit to $577 million, but beat an average forecast of $527 million.

($1 = 0.9535 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Jason Neely)