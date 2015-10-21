ABB weighing cost cuts after 'massive contraction' in sector spending -CEO

ZURICH Oct 21 ABB Chief Executive
Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer said Wednesday the Swiss engineering
group is weighing job and cost cuts after a "massive
contraction" in industry spending.
He said the contraction has hit spending in the upstream oil
and gas sectors and has included customers in China reflecting
government investment cuts.
Consequently, the company has begun talks with employees
over potential layoffs as it closes production facilities in its
Discrete Automation division, trims manufacturing capacity of
products including large drives and seeks to lower costs at its
headquarters in Zurich.
"It is a tense atmosphere, which you would expect in times
like that, but it's a constructive, forward-looking atmosphere,"
Spiesshofer told reporters on a conference call.
ABB on Wednesday posted a 21 percent fall in profit to $577
million, but beat an average forecast of $527 million.
($1 = 0.9535 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Jason Neely)