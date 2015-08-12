ABB wins $150 mln order for Saudi Arabian substations

ZURICH Aug 12 Grid components supplier ABB
said it booked a $150 million order in Saudi Arabia to
expand five substations that will help accommodate expanded
electricity generation capacity.
ABB said the order from the Saudi Electricity Company
, which includes gas-insulated switchgear and
automation equipment, was booked in the second quarter of 2015.
With oil and gas reserves driving economic growth, Saudi
Arabia is boosting its power generation capacity by more than 50
percent by 2020 to about 91 gigawatts, from less than 60
gigawatts now.
(Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)