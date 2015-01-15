ABB sees limited impact of strong Swiss franc against the euro

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 5
ZURICH, May 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ZURICH Jan 15 ABB said on Thursday it expected the impact on its business of the Swiss franc's appreciation against the euro to be limited, in the wake of the Swiss National Bank's surprise move to scrap its three-year-old currency cap.
"From a business perspective, we have typically less than 5 percent of total consolidated revenues in Swiss francs, with the majority exported," the Swiss engineering group said in a statement.
"ABB has been mitigating the strong Swiss Franc by optimizing sourcing costs, hedging and by increasing productivity."
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets on Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending the safe-haven currency soaring against the euro and stocks plunging amid fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Caroline Copley)
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.