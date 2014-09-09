RPT--ABB sweetens shareholders with $4 bln buyback as sets out new strategy

ZURICH, Sept 9 Swiss engineering group ABB
said on Tuesday it would buy back $4 billion shares,
offering a sweetener to investors as it set out lower mid-term
sales and profit targets in the face of modest economic growth.
The Zurich-based firm's Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer
is presenting his new strategy in London exactly one year since
taking over from his predecessor Joe Hogan.
Spiesshofer, a former management consultant, has spent the
past 12 months scrutinising ABB's businesses and selling off
non-core units. He said ABB was passing on the fruits of that
"pruning" to shareholders through a share buyback programme.
For the period 2015-2020, ABB said it expects to grow
revenues 4-7 percent per year on a like-for-like basis and is
aiming for an operating profit margin corridor of 11 to 16
percent.
The new goals replace a medium-term annual sales growth
target rate of 5.5-8.5 percent and an operational EBITDA margin
target of 13-19 percent for the 2011-2015 period.
