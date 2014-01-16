ABB wins 1.4 bln SEK order from Swedish state rail firm

STOCKHOLM Jan 16 Swedish state rail firm SJ said on Thursday it had placed a 1.4 billion crown ($216 million) order with engineering firm ABB to upgrade its X2000 trains.

SJ is investing 3.5 billion crowns in total in renovating the trains and ABB will undertake the technical engineering, changing out computer and steering systems, among other things, SJ said.

The upgrade will reduce technical problems and enable the trains to go faster. ($1 = 6.4798 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero)