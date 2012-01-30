UPDATE 5-ABB to buy Thomas & Betts for $3.9 bln in U.S. push

* ABB offers $72 per share in cash, 24 pct premium
* Deal expands group's reach in North America
* Says U.S. low voltage market growing 2.5-4 pct
* ABB shares fall 1.7 pct; Thomas & Betts shares up 23 pct
By Caroline Copley and Victoria Howley
Jan 30 Swiss engineering group ABB
has agreed to buy U.S. electrical components maker
Thomas & Betts for $3.9 billion to ramp up its presence
in the world's largest market for low-voltage products.
Under the terms of Monday's deal, ABB will pay $72 per share
in cash -- a 24 percent premium over the stock's closing price
on Friday -- for the company, which supplies the construction,
communications and power industries with connectors for cables,
steel masts and heating and ventilation products.
ABB's Chief Executive Joe Hogan said the acquisition would
open up a potential U.S. market for low-voltage products of
about $24 billion for ABB's most profitable product range.
The deal would bring ABB's expenditure on companies in the
United States to about $9 billion since Hogan took the helm in
2008, as he seeks to plug gaps in the group's portfolio.
The deal may spur more acquisitions as global multi-industry
companies, such as Eaton Corp, look to expand in an
increasingly attractive electrical equipment sector, said
analyst Mike Wood of Macquarie Securities, who added that ABB
looked at other targets before its Thomas & Betts deal.
"There's an increased need for electronics and retrofits to
improve energy efficiency across the sector, and these companies
are seeing growth rates better than the end markets in which
they're competing, so this sector in general is an attractive
breeding ground for a takeout," Wood said.
Thomas & Betts, which reported strong sales and profit
growth on Monday, sells many of its products to U.S. utilities,
and ABB is hoping to grab business as these companies boost
spending over the next few years to bring older plants in line
with new environmental regulations.
"Eighty percent of the revenue of our low-voltage business
is contained between China and Europe, and the U.S. has the
world's largest, so our primary intent here is to make sure we
penetrate that market," ABB's CEO Hogan told a conference call.
ABB's move may speed consolidation of the industry, with
Hubbell Inc, Acuity Brands Inc and Cooper
Industries the most likely targets, said analyst Jeff
Sprague of Vertical Research Partners.
"We wouldn't rule out ABB making another move in
the space 12-18 months after digesting TNB," Sprague said in a
research note.
Hubbell shares gained 2.3 percent in morning trading, while
Cooper gained 0.7 percent in an otherwise down market.
Possible acquirers are Germany's Siemens, its
Osram lighting unit that's set to be spun off, France's
Schneider Electric and Eaton.
On Monday, Siemens agreed to buy RuggedCom Inc
, a Canadian maker of data communications networks
systems, for about C$382 million ($381 million) in cash, to
improve access to markets in North America and Asia-Pacific.
DEAL MULTIPLE
ABB's low voltage division, which makes products like
circuit breakers and enclosed switches, is the group's most
profitable, with an operating margin of 19.9 percent in the
third quarter of 2011.
"The acquisition strategically makes sense as strengthening
the North American business comes at rather demanding multiples
but also offers significant synergy potential," said Vontobel
analyst Panagiotis Spiliopoulos.
The deal values Thomas & Betts at a multiple of 9.9 times
2011 core earnings, which compares with an average of 11.4 paid
in similar takeovers since 2000, according to ABB.
"On average the premium is in the range of what you pay for
these industrial deals," said ZKB analyst Richard Frei. "Looking
at multiples, EBITDA close to 10 is not really cheap, but for a
healthy company like this, you have to pay."
ABB expects some $200 million in annual cost savings from
the deal by 2016.
Shares in ABB, which makes equipment for oil, gas and
utility companies, were down 2.16 percent at 19.01 Swiss francs,
underperforming a 1.3 percent European Industrial Goods and
Services sector.
NORTH AMERICA
Under the leadership of American Hogan, ABB has used its war
chest to boost its presence in North America, buying industrial
motor firm Baldor Electric for $4.2 billion in 2010 and spending
more than $1 billion on U.S. software firm Ventyx.
Through the deal, ABB will gain access to a network of more
than 6,000 distributor locations and wholesalers in North
America. The U.S. market had grown between 2.5 and 4 percent in
recent years, Hogan said.
"We have a pretty small presence in U.S. low voltage, with
about $240 million (per year) so far, so obviously this is
completely changing the game for us," Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demare told a conference call.
ABB, which had some $1 billion in cash at the end of the
third quarter, has said acquisitions could potentially add
another 3 to 4 percent to its overall growth rate. The group has
allocated between $9 billion and $18 billion for acquisitions
over a five-year period from 2011.
"We have ammunition for further deals. Nothing is really
imminent in that sense, but we are making sure we continue to
look at what opportunities we continue to build," Hogan told the
conference call.
Memphis-based Thomas & Betts also makes products ranging
from connectors for cables to heating and ventilation products
and steel masts.
The company, which employs some 9,400 people, reported a
14.6 percent rise in 2011 sales to $2.3 billion, while profit
increased to $190.2 million from $145.6 million.
Thomas & Betts shares jumped 23 percent to $71.30 on Monday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has underwritten a $4 billion
bridge loan for the acquisition and acted as ABB's financial
adviser. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted for Thomas & Betts.