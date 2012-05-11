ABB buy of Thomas & Betts cleared in EU

BRUSSELS May 11 Swiss engineering group ABB
secured EU approval on Friday to purchase U.S.
electrical components maker Thomas & Betts for $3.9
billion, as EU regulators said they did not see any
anti-competitive effects resulting from the deal.
ABB unveiled the deal in January, saying the acquisition
would open up a potential U.S. market for low-voltage products
of about $24 billion for its most profitable product range.
The European Commission said its investigation showed no
negative impact on rivals and customers.
"The overlaps between the parties' activities are limited
and the merged entity would continue to face competition from a
number of other strong competitors," the EU executive said in a
statement.
"Customers will therefore still have a number of alternative
suppliers in the markets concerned."
U.S. regulators approved the deal on April 30.