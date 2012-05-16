ABB completes purchase of Thomas & Betts

May 16 Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd
completed the purchase of U.S. electrical components maker
Thomas & Betts Corp, less than a week after EU
regulators cleared the pending $3.9 billion takeover.
The United States becomes ABB's largest market with about
$6.6 billion in annual revenue and 19,000 employees, the
companies said on Wednesday in a joint statement.
ABB unveiled the deal in January and said that in North
America it would double its potential market for low-voltage
products to about $24 billion..
EU regulators cleared the deal on May 11 and U.S. regulators
approved it on April 30.
Dominic Pileggi will remain Chairman of Thomas & Betts and
Charles Treadway, previously Chief Operating Officer, will take
over Pileggi's role as CEO. With the completed transaction,
Thomas & Betts shares have ceased trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The ABB Group of companies operates in around 100
countries with 145,000 employees.