UPDATE 3-UK's Phoenix in advanced talks to buy Deutsche Bank's Abbey Life

(Adds CEO comments, context; updates shares)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Sept 16 Phoenix Group Holdings,
Britain's largest owner of life insurance funds closed to new
customers, said on Friday it was in advanced talks to buy
Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance business, Abbey
Life Assurance.
Deutsche Bank has been weighing the sale of Abbey Life since
October, sources had told Reuters, as Germany's largest lender
restructures its business amid increasing regulation, negative
interest rates and a competitive home market.
"This is a substantial business and we are buying it if we
get the opportunity," Phoenix CEO Clive Bannister told Reuters.
"That is our intent and clearly it's subject to all sort of
things that may or may not happen."
He declined to comment on whether the company was raising
funds and also the deal size.
Deutsche Bank was nearing a deal to sell the business to
Phoenix, with the latter planning to raise 800 million pounds
($1.06 billion) to fund the purchase, a person close to the
matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Friday.
Bannister had told Reuters in August that the company was
scouting for acquisitions to help gain scale in a challenging,
low-interest-rate environment following Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
"To us, this deal could be the making of Phoenix as an
acquisition vehicle for closed life funds and we eagerly await
details if it does, indeed, proceed," said Eamonn Flanagan, an
analyst at Shore Capital.
Abbey Life, bought by Deutsche Bank for 977 million pounds
in 2007, is valued at about 1 billion pounds, sources told
Reuters in June.
Bannister said Phoenix would look at other opportunities if
the deal with Deutsche Bank fell through.
Other potential buyers for Abbey Life include Swiss Re AG
unit Admin Re, and Legal & General Group Plc,
sources previously told Reuters.
Abbey Life is among six insurers being investigated by UK's
Financial Conduct Authority over their treatment of long-time
life insurance customers. The investigation could result in
compensation payments to policy holders or fines.
Bannister said Phoenix would fulfil all responsibilities to
the regulator that a purchase of Abbey Life brought with it.
Shares in Phoenix were up 0.5 percent at 846 pence at 1202
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7560 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, additional
reporting by Soumithri Mamidipudi; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)