版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns B2 CFR to ABB/Con-Cise

Oct 8 ABB/Con-Cise Optical Group LLC: * Moody's assigns b2 cfr to abb con-cise; b2 to proposed credit facilities

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐