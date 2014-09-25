Abbott, AbbVie win dismissal of claims over Humira, AndroGel

| Sept 25
Sept 25 A federal judge in Chicago dismissed
racketeering claims in a lawsuit accusing Abbott Laboratories
and AbbVie Inc of causing health plans to pay
unnecessarily for the latter's blockbuster Humira arthritis drug
and AndroGel testosterone drug instead of cheaper generics.
In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert Dow
said the New England Carpenters Health and Welfare Fund failed
to show that the defendants "joined together" illegally with
pharmacies and intermediaries to maximize sales, by offering
savings cards or coupons to help patients reduce co-payments.
The plaintiff also accused the companies of insurance fraud,
saying they instructed pharmacies to conceal the "subsidies" by
processing them as secondary insurance rather than as discounts.
"While the amended complaint includes some allegations of
cooperation between pharmacies and the co-pay subsidy
administrators, it falls short of indicating that pharmacies
processed savings cards in a fraudulent manner in order to
further the distinct goals of an enterprise, separate and apart
from the pharmacies' business," Dow wrote.
In dismissing claims seeking unspecified triple damages
under the federal racketeering law known as RICO, Dow said he
may also lack jurisdiction over the remaining state law claims
in the lawsuit, alleging interference with contracts. He
scheduled an Oct. 7 hearing on that issue.
Humira treats rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis,
while AndroGel is a treatment for men with low testosterone.
AbbVie reported Humira sales of $5.93 billion and AndroGel
sales of $472 million for the first six months of 2014. Abbott
is based in Abbott Park, Illinois, and split off North
Chicago-based AbbVie at the beginning of 2013.
Lawyers for the Massachusetts-based plaintiff did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Abbott and AbbVie
did not immediately respond to similar requests.
According to the complaint, the hiding of co-pay subsidies
could boost health benefit plans' prescription drug costs by $32
billion industrywide over 10 years.
The case is New England Carpenters Health and Welfare Fund
et al v. Abbott Laboratories et al, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of Illinois, No. 12-01662.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)