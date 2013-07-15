版本:
Abbott to buy laser cataract surgery business

July 15 Abbott Inc said it will jump into the laser cataract surgery business by paying up to $400 million to acquire privately held OptiMedica Corp and its Catalys precision laser system.

Abbott said most cataract surgeries are currently performed manually, with surgeons making incisions into the eye by hand. It said Catalys will allow doctors to replace some of the manual steps with its computer-guided technology.
