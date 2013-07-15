Abbott to buy laser cataract surgery business

European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
July 15 Abbott Inc said it will jump into the laser cataract surgery business by paying up to $400 million to acquire privately held OptiMedica Corp and its Catalys precision laser system.
Abbott said most cataract surgeries are currently performed manually, with surgeons making incisions into the eye by hand. It said Catalys will allow doctors to replace some of the manual steps with its computer-guided technology.
LONDON, April 13 Results of a new animal study into possible health risks of the weedkiller glyphosate will be published in time to inform a key EU re-licensing vote due by the end of 2017, according to the researcher leading the trial.
* Says to partner with licensed rental car companies (Adds context)