Abbott CEO losing no sleep over stronger dollar

Jan 29 Abbott Laboratories' chief
executive officer is not worried about the stronger dollar,
telling analysts on Thursday his company will better withstand
its painful effects than rivals due to its European factories
and growing sales of nutritional products, medical diagnostics
and medical optics.
"We are just not vulnerable to the euro and a lot of
companies are," Miles White told analysts on a conference call.
White said the stronger dollar will crimp company sales by 6
percent this year, far worse than the 2.5 percent drag on Abbott
sales seen in 2014.
But the potential foreign exchange hit is limited, Abbott
said, because many of Abbott's factories are located in Europe,
where they incur costs in euros. Moreover, the European
factories ship diagnostics and other medical devices, generic
drugs, infant and adult nutritional products and other products
around the world, limiting exposure to the dollar.
Abbott, which captures 70 percent of its revenue from
outside the United States, on Thursday said its global sales
rose 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter. But it said sales would
have risen 10.2 percent if not for the stronger dollar, which
lowered the value of sales in many other countries whose
currencies have weakened versus the dollar.
Abbott has annual sales of more than $20 billion. Half of
its sales are in emerging markets, like China and India, while
30 percent are from the United States and another 20 percent is
from other developed countries, including Europe and Canada.
Rival U.S. healthcare companies Johnson & Johnson,
Pfizer Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in the
past week issued 2015 earnings forecasts below Wall Street
expectations, citing the stronger dollar.
But Abbott's 2015 earnings outlook of $2.10 to $2.20 per
share from continuing operations was in line with expectations,
and would reflect growth of 8.5 percent from last year.
While other companies lowered their 2015 forecasts due to
currency factors, White said Abbott refused "to reset the bar
lower," and might well end up topping its 2015 profit forecast.
"We are entering 2015 with good momentum," White told
analysts. "The fundamentals of our business are strong and
ongoing trends across our markets remain positive."
The suburban Chicago company, whose profit margins rose by
two percentage points last year, said they are expected to
expand by another percentage point in 2015, on cost cuts and
stronger sales of its array of products.
Abbott shares rose 3.3 percent on Thursday to $44.84,
outpacing a 0.7 percent gain for the ARCA Pharmaceutical Index
of large U.S. and European drugmakers.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernard Orr)