Abbott Labs earnings roughly in line with Wall St view

July 18 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported quarterly earnings roughly in line with Wall Street expectations, helped by strong demand for its Humira arthritis drug and its Xience heart stent.

The diversified healthcare company said on Wednesday that it had earned $1.73 billion, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $1.94 billion, or $1.23 per share in the year-earlier period, when Abbott recorded big tax-related gains.

Excluding special charges, Abbott earned $1.23 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of $9.81 billion narrowly missed Wall Street expectations of $9.84 billion.