UPDATE 2-U.S. panel backs Abbott stent that dissolves in the body

March 15 A medical advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended approval of a first-of-its-kind heart stent from Abbott Laboratories that dissolves after it is implanted.

The panel, by a vote of 9-0, supported use of the stent, called Absorb, which is designed to dissolve within three years of implantation, after clearing the blocked artery.

The FDA usually, but not always, follows the advice of its advisory panels.

The independent panel determined that the benefits of Absorb outweigh the risks. The panel also voted positively on safety and effectiveness.

Abbott is seeking U.S. approval to sell Absorb as an alternative to metal stents, including the company's market-leading Xience device, which are used to prop open arteries after they have been cleared of blockages. While metal stents are permanent implants that can restrict vessel motion, Absorb lets the artery return to a more natural state after blood flow has been restored.

A large clinical trial released in October concluded that the Absorb stent, which is made of a plastic similar to dissolving sutures, was comparable to Xience in overall safety and effectiveness. Although Xience appeared to be numerically better than Absorb at one year on various secondary measures, the differences were not considered statistically significant.

If approved in the United States, Absorb would also compete with Medtronic Plc's Resolute stent and Boston Scientific Corp's Synergy and Promus stents. Synergy's polymer coating used to deliver a drug disappears over time, leaving a bare metal stent in place.

Wells Fargo analysts have estimated that Absorb could initially capture about 5 percent of the total drug-eluting stent market.

