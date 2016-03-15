版本:
FDA panel backs Abbott's dissolving heart stent

March 15 FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES 9-0 IN FAVOR OF ABBOTT'S DISSOLVING HEART STENT (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)

