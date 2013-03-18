FDA staff does not recommend approval of Abbott's heart device

March 18 Staff reviewers for the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration did not recommend approval of Abbott
Laboratories' implantable heart device MitraClip, citing
a lack of "valid scientific evidence" of safety and
effectiveness.
In briefing documents posted on the regulator's website on
Monday, the FDA reviewers said the device's approval would not
be appropriate at the time as major questions of safety,
efficacy and overall benefit-risk profile for the device
remained unanswered.
MitraClip Clip Delivery System (CDS) is a percutaneously
implanted mechanical clip for the reduction of mitral valve
insufficiency - a heart disorder in which the mitral valve does
not close properly when the heart pumps out blood, allowing
blood to flow backward into the heart.
Abbott is seeking approval of MitraClip to reduce mitral
valve insufficiency in patients who have been determined by a
cardiac surgeon to be too high risk for open mitral valve
surgery.
The proposed use for the device was changed by Abbott after
the FDA had expressed concerns that there was a lack of evidence
to support the device's approval for use in patients with
significant mitral valve insufficiency, the reviewers said in
the documents.
However, the reviewers recommended that MitraClip CDS
continue to remain available to the high-risk patient population
as an investigational device so that Abbott can conduct its
trials in an optimal manner. ()
Shares of the company were down 1 percent at $33.81 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.