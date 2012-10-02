U.S. judge approves $700 mln in Abbott Depakote fines, costs

WASHINGTON Oct 2 A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Abbott Laboratories Inc to pay $700 million in fines and other costs for illegal marketing of its drug Depakote, in connection with a previously announced settlement, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The pharmaceutical maker said in May it would plead guilty to a misdemeanor violation of misbranding.

Under terms announced then, Abbott agreed to pay $800 million in a civil settlement, a $700 million criminal penalty and $100 million to U.S. states to resolve consumer protection matters.