BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
WASHINGTON Oct 2 Abbott Laboratories Inc must pay $700 million in fines and other costs for illegal marketing of its drug Depakote, in line with a p reviously announced settlement, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The pharmaceutical maker said in May it would plead guilty to a misdemeanor violation of misbranding and pay $1.6 billion to state and federal authorities.
Abbott marketed Depakote for conditions including depression, anxiety and drug withdrawal while the drug did not have government approval for those uses, prosecutors said.
A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Abbott at a hearing on Tuesday as part of the broader settlement, the Justice department said.
The settlement includes a $500 million criminal fine, $198.5 million in lost profits and a $1.5 million payment to Virginia state officials. Abbott will be on probation for five years.
That is in addition to an $800 million civil settlement with federal and state officials and $100 million to U.S. states to resolve consumer protection matters.
An Abbott spokesman said the company was pleased to resolve the matter.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.