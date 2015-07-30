UPDATE 1-Abbott strikes deals with heart valve replacement companies

(Adds company comment, background, product details, share
price)
By Bill Berkrot
July 30 Abbott Laboratories on Thursday
said it would buy a small private company and has invested in
another, with an option to buy, as it places bets on the future
growth potential of minimally invasive systems to replace
diseased heart valves.
Abbott said it has agreed to acquire the equity in
Minnesota-based Tendyne Holdings Inc that it does not already
own for $225 million plus future payments tied to regulatory
milestones. Abbott already had a 10 percent stake in the company
worth about $25 million.
In a separate transaction in which financial details were
not disclosed, Abbott said it has provided capital to and
secured an option to purchase California-based Cephea Valve
Technologies.
Both private companies are developing systems to replace
diseased mitral valves in the heart while sparing patients
traditional chest-cracking open-heart surgery.
Neither deal is expected to alter Abbott's 2015 earnings
forecast, the company said.
Abbott currently sells MitraClip, a minimally invasive
device used to repair a leaking mitral valve.
The incidence of mitral valve disease is about three times
that of aortic valve disease, with multibillion-dollar sales
potential, Abbott said.
"Given the market opportunity and clinical need, we see this
as a significant driver for growth several years from now," John
Capek, head of Ventures for Abbott said in an interview.
Minimally invasive aortic valve replacement systems are
considered among the most important growth drivers for both
Edwards Lifesciences and Medtronic.
The dual flap mitral valve sits on the left side of the
heart between upper and lower chambers and helps facilitate
proper blood flow in the heart.
U.S. regulators have given the green light to a study to
test the safety and effectiveness of Tendyne's mitral valve
system, which has begun enrolling patients, Abbott said. It
plans to begin enrolling patients next year for a trial aimed at
gaining European approval.
The Tendyne valve has been implanted in 10 people so far,
Capek said.
"We're very impressed with results," he said. "Those 10
patients have done remarkably well."
The Cephea valve system is at a much earlier stage of
development, he said.
Abbott shares were down 33 cents at $50.73 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)