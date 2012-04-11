Abbott wins EU approval for new use of Humira drug

BRIEF-Forestar Group Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Forestar Group Inc provides additional information on execution of key initiatives and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
April 11 Humira, the best-selling arthritis drug that forms the cornerstone of Abbott Laboratories' pharmaceutical business, has been approved in Europe for ulcerative colitis, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The green light from the European Commission follows a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency in February and marks the seventh indication for Humira in the European Union since its first approval in 2003.
Humira, one of the world's biggest-selling drugs with sales forecast by analysts to be around $9 billion this year, is the first self-injectable biologic therapy for ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that causes ulcers in the colon.
* Forestar Group Inc provides additional information on execution of key initiatives and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Chief executive officer K.B. Marsh's total 2016 compensation $6.1 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ma6S0y) Further company coverage:
* Condor hospitality trust inc - Condor's Q4 2016 revenue from continuing operations was $10.5 million compared to $13.4 million in same 2015 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: