Abbott beats results forecasts, lifts 2012 view

BRIEF-Aleris reports Q4 revenue of $613 million
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings, fueled by higher sales of its wide array of prescription medicines, nutritional products and medical devices, and the company raised its 2012 earnings forecast.
The company said on Wednesday it earned $1.24 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $864 million, or 55 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Abbott earned $1.03 per share. Analysts, on average, had forecast $1.00 per share.
Company revenue rose 4.6 percent to $9.46 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $9.36 billion.
* New results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab and superiority versus Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
March 3 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with the U.S. dollar holding on to this week's gains on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal reserve would raise interest rate this month. Traders raised their stakes ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Friday that the Fed would raise short-term borrowing costs at its upcoming March meeting. March futures on the S&P TSX index w