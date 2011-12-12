UPDATE 1-Abbott pays $400 mln to extend drug deal with Reata

* To equally share costs, profits except some indications

* Expects early-stage trials to start in 2012

Dec 12 Abbott Laboratories paid $400 million to privately held Reata Pharmaceuticals to gain access to its drug technology that may be used to treat multiple indications including pulmonary, neurological and immunological disorders.

In September 2010, Abbott paid $450 million to Reata for rights to develop and market Reata's experimental kidney disease drug outside the United States.

According to the terms of the extended deal, the companies will equally share costs and profits for all new indications, except rheumatoid arthritis and some other autoimmune diseases in which Abbott will share 70 percent of costs and profits.

Abbott and Reata expect to start the early-stage trials with the first compound in 2012.

Abbott shares closed at $54.57 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.