UPDATE 1-Abbott pays $400 mln to extend drug deal with Reata

Dec 12 Abbott Laboratories paid
$400 million to privately held Reata Pharmaceuticals to gain
access to its drug technology that may be used to treat multiple
indications including pulmonary, neurological and immunological
disorders.
In September 2010, Abbott paid $450 million to Reata for
rights to develop and market Reata's experimental kidney disease
drug outside the United States.
According to the terms of the extended deal, the companies
will equally share costs and profits for all new indications,
except rheumatoid arthritis and some other autoimmune diseases
in which Abbott will share 70 percent of costs and profits.
Abbott and Reata expect to start the early-stage trials with
the first compound in 2012.
Abbott shares closed at $54.57 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.