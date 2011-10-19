UPDATE 4-Abbott to split into two companies, shares rise

* CEO White to run diversified products company
* Gonzalez to run pharmaceutical, biotech company
* New pharma company could become takeout target-analysts
* Abbott takes $1.4 bln charge for Depakote probe
* Shares up 2 pct, down from earlier 5.9 pct rise
(Adds context on other spinoffs, new analyst comment)
By Ransdell Pierson and Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 19 Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N) plans to
split off its pharmaceuticals business into a separate publicly
traded company to increase Wall Street's focus on the remaining
diversified medical product line, lifting its shares 2
percent.
The new company will be run by Richard Gonzalez, the top
drugs lieutenant to Abbott Chief Executive Officer Miles White,
who will head the diversified products business that includes
medical devices, diagnostics and nutritionals.
Abbott is the latest U.S. company to announce break-up
plans, following giant energy company ConocoPhillips (COP.N),
manufacturing conglomerate Tyco International Ltd TYC.N,
Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, credit rating agency owner and book
publisher McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N and defense and
industrial conglomerate ITT Corp (ITT.N).
Abbott's split may increase pressure on other diversified
healthcare companies, such as Medtronic Inc (MDT.N), to examine
potential separations.
White said Abbott has always believed in the diversified
model, but that many investors now identify it as a
pharmaceuticals company.
"We've become so successful in our proprietary
pharmaceuticals business -- it's grown quite large," White told
analysts on a conference call.
Abbott shares have been held back for years on concerns the
company is too dependent on its flagship rheumatoid arthritis
drug Humira, one of the world's top-selling medicines at more
than $8 billion a year. Humira, an injected drug, is facing
growing competitive threats, including possible cheaper generic
versions and a pill being developed by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N).
Abbott's earnings grew 12 percent in 2009 and 2010 and are
on track for double-digit growth this year. Despite being at
the industry's top tier of growth, many analysts say Abbott
shares are undervalued due to Humira's perceived
vulnerability.
"That problem hasn't gone away; it's going to be worse in
the pharma spin, but at least the rest of the company can now
be valued on its own merits," Nuveen Asset Management
healthcare analyst Tim Nelson said.
White denied the move was about lacking faith in Humira.
"This split is not around confidence in Humira," White
said. "It's about the identity of the businesses."
(For a Breakingviews on the split, see: [ID:nN1E79I0IL])
The new pharmaceutical company is likely to be an
attractive acquisition target "within the next round of
industry consolidation, which we expect to occur in the 2012-13
timeframe," Jefferies analysts said in a research note, naming
Merck (MRK.N), Roche ROG.VX, AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Bayer
(BAYGn.DE) as potential buyers.
Abbott also reported a 66 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, due to a $1.4 billion after-tax litigation
charge. The charge relates to the company's attempts to settle
a U.S. federal investigation into marketing of its Depakote
anticonvulsant drug. Excluding the charge, third-quarter
results slightly topped Wall Street forecasts.
MORE HUMIRA RUNWAY?
The new pharmaceutical company would have nearly $18
billion in annual revenue. Aside from Humira, its medicines
include HIV treatment Kaletra and prostate cancer drug Lupron.
Humira "has plenty of runway left," said Gonzalez, who is
currently Abbott's executive vice president of global
pharmaceuticals. He noted the drug is being tested for new uses
that could continue to propel sales.
Gonzalez, 57, first joined Abbott in 1977, and previously
served as the company's president and chief operating officer.
The diversified products company to be run by White, 56,
who has led the suburban Chicago company since 1998, will
retain the Abbott name.
That company has about $22 billion in annual revenue and
includes its market-leading Xience heart stent as well as
generic medicines -- low-cost copies of drugs that have lost
patent protection that Abbott sells in emerging markets.
The diversified company will target double-digit ongoing
earnings-per-share growth, while looking to expand in emerging
markets, Abbott said.
White said both companies have potential for higher profit
margins, especially the diverse products company. He added that
Abbott has been considering such a split for a few years, but
had ruled out selling off its businesses.
Pfizer is exploring whether to sell or spin off its
nutritionals and animal health units, while other
pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N), have divested medical device
and other non-pharmaceutical units in recent years.
Abbott itself spun off its hospital products business into
a separate company, Hospira Inc HSP.N, in 2004.
Several drugmakers, particularly in Europe, have sought to
diversify as they face patent expirations to top medicines,
while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), to which Abbott has often been
compared, consistently touts the benefits of diversification.
Abbott's new pharmaceutical company, yet to be named, will
be created from a tax-free distribution to Abbott shareholders,
but the expected stock distribution ratio has not been set.
It is expected that the two companies will each pay a
dividend that, when combined, will be equivalent to the current
Abbott dividend at the time of separation. The company expects
to complete the split by the end of 2012.
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said portfolio managers
often prefer more focused companies so they can diversify their
holdings on their own. He said the split may increase clarity
on the businesses.
Abbott net earnings dropped to $303 million, or 19 cents
per share, dragged down by the Depakote charge. That compared
with $891 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, Abbott earned $1.18 per share, a
penny ahead of the average expectation of analysts, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales rose 13 percent to $9.82 billion, above Wall
Street expectations of $9.64 billion.
Abbott shares rose $1.05 to $53.49 in afternoon trading on
the New York Stock Exchange, where they earlier touched
$55.55.
