UPDATE 2-Abbott ultra-bullish on Humira despite spinoff plan

* Sees growth spurred from new Humira uses

* Company not concerned with competitive threats (Adds analyst comment)

By Ransdell Pierson and Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Sales of Humira, the arthritis drug Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N) is spinning off as the cornerstone of another company, will grow by $1 billion a year for the foreseeable future and avoid major new competition over the next decade, the company told investors on Friday.

Two days after announcing it would split into two companies by the end of next year, Abbott made the case for separating its pharmaceutical business from the wider diversified healthcare company at an investor meeting in New York.

Concerns over Abbott's dependence on Humira, one of the world's biggest selling drugs at $8 billion a year, has kept a lid on the company's shares for years. But Abbott executives pointed to its new growth opportunities.

Humira sales have grown more than $1 billion annually over the last four years, according to Richard Gonzalez, Abbott's top pharmaceutical executive who will run the new company.

"We believe Humira is sustainable at roughly that level (of growth) for an extended period of time," Gonzalez said. "It has accelerated somewhat and will continue to accelerate in 2012."

Beyond Humira, executives at the meeting touted their combination therapy for hepatitis C that could have high cure rates and eliminate the need to take a medicine that causes debilitating, flu-like side effects. The combination could eclipse $2 billion in annual sales, Abbott said. [ID:nN1E79K0RP]

Additional experimental drugs for kidney disease and multiple sclerosis could generate at least $1 billion in sales a year, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Abbott said the remaining diversified healthcare company, which sells medical devices like the top-selling Xience heart stent, diagnostics, nutritional products and generic drugs, is on track to see nearly half of its sales come from fast-growing emerging markets by 2015.

NEW HUMIRA USES

While the diversified company, which will retain the name Abbott, may benefit from removing the Humira concerns, the new pharmaceutical entity will be even more leveraged to the drug.

Humira accounts for more than 20 percent of Abbott's sales and more than 40 percent of total operating income, according to Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen.

Gonzalez said new uses for the drug could alone add more than $1 billion in sales. It is already approved for six conditions, including psoriasis and Crohn's disease. Abbott plans for six more uses, including ulcerative colitis and pediatric Crohn's disease.

He discounted competition from potentially more convenient pills. The oral drugs, which includes one from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), will not appear until around 2015, Gonzalez said.

"It will take time for physicians to fully understand their safety risk," Gonzalez said.

He also said potential generic versions, or biosimilars, of Humira, will face a host of hurdles and will not reach the market until at least 2017.

"The key for driving value on the pharma side will be if they can sustain Humira growth beyond 2015," Sanford Bernstein analyst Derrick Sung said in a research note.

But Sung questioned Abbott's rosy view of Humira's ability to keep growing by leaps and bounds for so long.

"We believe this will be a challenge as Humira not only faces competitive threats from the oral rheumatoid arthritis agents and biosimilars, but is also starting to see penetration level out in its major developed markets," Sung said.

After the pharmaceuticals separation, Abbott will be almost equally split among sales from nutritionals, medical devices, diagnostics and generic, or established medicines.

By 2015, 47 percent of Abbott's sales will come from emerging markets, as opposed to 39 percent this year, according to Chief Executive Officer Miles White, who will run the remaining company.

When Abbott announced the split on Wednesday, it also said it had set aside $1.4 billion as it pursues a settlement over accusations it illegally marketed the Depakote epilepsy drug.

Bloomberg News, citing anonymous sources, said on Friday Abbott had reached a tentative agreement to pay about $800 million to resolve civil claims and about $500 million in criminal penalties. An Abbott spokeswoman said that settlement negotiations are ongoing.

Abbott shares were off 0.5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Richard Chang)