Abbott, Mylan back generics deal, tweak terms after tax rule change

Oct 22 Abbott Laboratories and Mylan Inc
on Wednesday said they would go ahead with their $5.3
billion deal in which Mylan will buy part of Abbott's overseas
generics business and set up headquarters in the Netherlands,
but they tweaked the terms of the transaction.
The move comes after the U.S. Treasury on Sept. 22 made
changes to the corporate tax rules that govern such "inversion"
merger deals, in which companies move their operations to
countries with lower taxes than in the United States. The new
rules raise the bar for this tax treatment and also make it
harder to reap other tax benefits of an inversion.
About ten U.S. companies had deals in the works when the
Treasury changed the rules. Some, including Salix
Pharmaceuticals and former Abbott business Abbvie, pulled out of
their own inversion-based deals, while others decided to go
forward with their deals.
Investors and analysts were not certain where Abbott and
Mylan would fall.
"The positive takeaway is that Abbott still plans to close
its deal with Mylan in the first quarter of 2015, despite the
pressure on inversions from the U.S. Treasury, and some walking
away by other companies from inversions," said Jeff Windau, an
analyst with Edward Jones. "The (tax law) changes from Treasury
are making people re-look at deal terms, and deals are not as
favorable now. That's what happened here, there had to be some
tweaks."
Abbott plans to sell to Mylan its generics business in
developed markets outside the United States. It plans to keep
its generic brands in fast-growing emerging markets.
Mylan said that the terms of the deal were changed to
include better pricing terms for Mylan at Abbott units that will
manufacture and supply products for Mylan. It also said that
Mylan will issue 110 million shares in the newly formed company
to Abbott, 5 million more than the original terms dictated.
Mylan shareholders will own 78 percent of the company and
Abbott will own 22 percent of the new company. Mylan said the
deal would be accretive.
Abbott has said it plans to quickly sell the shares after
the closing of the deal.
