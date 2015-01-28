EU approves Mylan purchase of Abbot generics, subject to conditions

BRUSSELS Jan 28 The European Commission
approved on Wednesday the acquisition of Abbot Laboratories'
non-U.S. Developed Markets Specialty and Branded
Generics Business (Abbott EPD-DM) by the U.S. based producer of
generic pharmaceuticals Mylan Inc, subject to
conditions.
Abbott EPD-DM is a Swiss-based manufacturer focused on
distributing branded ex-originator products with expired
patents. It has internal production capabilities in Europe,
Canada and Japan.
"The decision is conditional upon the divestment of a number
of Mylan's businesses in Germany, the United Kingdom, France,
Ireland and Italy," the Commission, which is also the European
Union's competition authority, said in a statement.
"The Commission had concerns that the transaction, as
initially notified, would have reduced competition on the market
for several medicines. The commitments offered by Mylan address
these concerns," it said.
Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc agreed in July to buy Abbott's
branded specialty and generics business in developed markets
outside the United States in a $5.3 billion deal that will
bolster its product line and also cut its tax bill.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)