UPDATE 1-Abbott says its payoff from Mylan deal surged

April 22 Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday said its initial proceeds of $5.3 billion from the recent sale to Mylan of part of its generic drug business were now worth more than $7 billion because of appreciation of the stock it obtained in the deal.

Under the deal, Abbott transferred generic and specialty drugs it had sold in Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to a new publicly traded company in the Netherlands that also included Mylan's existing businesses.

Abbott received 105 million shares of the combined company, renamed Mylan NV. It has since sold a third of the stock, reducing its stake in Mylan to about 15 percent from 21 percent.

"What was a $5 billion value is now worth north of $7 billion," Abbott Chief Executive Miles White told analysts on Wednesday during a conference call to discuss first-quarter results.

"It has been prudent to hold" the stock, he said, adding that Abbott retained most of the shares and was in "no hurry" to sell them.

Shares of Mylan have risen sharply in recent weeks on speculation that larger generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd would offer to buy the company. The speculation proved true on Tuesday, when Teva unveiled an unsolicited $40 billion bid for Mylan in an attempt to ease pressure for new revenue sources.

Abbott earlier on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped in part by growing sales of generics it sells in emerging markets.

Shares of Abbott were up 1.8 percent at $47.99 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.