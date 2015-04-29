ABB core profit slides 9 pct on strong U.S. dollar

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives orders for total amount of about CHF 19 million
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
FRANKFURT, April 29 Swiss engineering group ABB on Wednesday reported a 9 percent slide in first-quarter core profit as continuing currency headwinds took their toll.
Operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) slid to $949 million from $1.04 billion a year earlier.
ABB, which makes products such as industrial robots and power grid transformers, said the strong U.S. dollar shaved about 10 percentage points of growth off its core profit, while the impact of divestments accounted for another 4 percentage points. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------