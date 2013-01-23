版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三

Abbott 2013 earnings forecast tops Street view

Jan 23 Abbott Laboratories Inc, which spun off its branded prescription drugs earlier this month, on Wednesday forecast 2013 earnings above Wall Street expectations.

The company said it expects earnings for the full year, excluding special items, of $1.98 to $2.04 per share. Analysts, on average, have forecast $1.95, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Abbott issued the forecast as it reported fourth-quarter results.

