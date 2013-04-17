Abbott Laboratories posts strong growth

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Abbott Laboratories' quarterly earnings from continuing operations were roughly in line with Wall Street forecasts, rising sharply on demand for the company's nutritional and diagnostic products.
Abbott, which split off its branded drugs business at the beginning of the year into a new company called AbbVie Inc , on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of $544 million, or 34 cents per share, from continuing operations.
That compared with year-earlier net earnings from continuing operations of $351 million, or 22 cents per share.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.