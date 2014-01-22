Abbott revenue misses, hurt by dollar, weak formula sales

Jan 22 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by the
stronger dollar and an overseas sales disruption earlier in the
year of its baby formulas.
Abbott, which spun off its branded prescription drugs
business early last year into a separate publicly traded company
called AbbVie Inc, on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter
earnings from continuing operations of $589 million, or 37 cents
per share. That compared with a loss of $522 million, or 33
cents per share, a year earlier, when Abbott took a number of
large charges.
Excluding special items, Abbott earned 58 cents per share,
matching the average analyst's forecast, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales of $5.66 billion came in below Wall Street
expectations of $5.72 billion.