Abbott beats second quarter profit forecast

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
July 16 Abbott Laboratories Inc on Wednesday reported better than expected second quarter earnings, helped by strong sales of its medical diagnostics products.
The company said it earned $466 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $476 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when Abbott took charges for cost savings initiatives and other costs.
Excluding special items, Abbott earned 54 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 51 cents per share.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
* Generac Holdings Inc- maintaining our prior guidance for full-year 2017
April 27 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than made up for weak phosphate prices.