Abbott profit jumps 68 pct on higher generics sales

July 22 Abbott Laboratories Inc reported
a 68 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of
the company's branded generics.
The drugmaker's net income rose to $786 million, or 52 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $466
million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 2 percent to $5.17 billion.
Sales in the company's established pharmaceutical products
business, which includes branded generics, rose 31.3 percent to
$977 million.
