Generic drug sales drive Abbott revenue

Oct 21 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 2 percent rise in sales, helped by higher demand for its generic drugs in emerging markets.

Net profit rose 8 percent to $580 million, or 38 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $538 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $5.15 billion from $5.08 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

