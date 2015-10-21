Generic drug sales drive Abbott revenue

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 2 percent rise in sales, helped by higher demand for its generic drugs in emerging markets.
Net profit rose 8 percent to $580 million, or 38 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $538 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $5.15 billion from $5.08 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.