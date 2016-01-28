UPDATE 2-Drugmaker Abbott's 2016 earnings guidance disappoints

* Sees 2016 adj earnings $2.10-2.20 per share vs est. $2.26
* Lower contribution seen from Venezuela
* Fourth-quarter sales miss estimates
* Shares fall as much as 9.5 pct to near two-year low
(Adds details, analyst comment, share price)
By Ankur Banerjee
Jan 28 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and forecast
adjusted 2016 earnings below analysts' estimates, expecting a
much lower contribution from its Venezuelan operations.
The company's shares fell as much as 9.5 percent to $36.62
on Thursday, their lowest in nearly two years, erasing more than
$5 billion in market value.
Abbott, which makes products ranging from Similac infant
formula to Ensure beverages for adults, is focusing on selling
its branded generic drugs in emerging markets, having sold its
developed-markets generics business to Mylan NV in 2014.
Abbott said its 2016 forecast assumes "a significantly lower
contribution" from Venezuela as a result of "challenging market
conditions" in the country, which accounted for 2 percent of the
company's total net sales in the first nine months of 2015.
The plunging value of Venezuela's currency has deeply hurt
profit at U.S. blue-chip companies and prompted some, such as
Procter & Gamble Co, to remove its operations in the
South American country from its consolidated financial reports.
Abbott said it expected adjusted earnings of $2.10-$2.20 per
share for 2016. Analysts on average were expecting $2.26 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Abbott's fourth-quarter revenue missed the average analyst
estimate for the first time in four quarters, due to a strong
dollar. The company received more than a third of its sales from
outside the United States in 2015.
"The impact from foreign exchange appears to be a larger
headwind than anticipated," RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote
in a note.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
a basket of six other major currencies, rose 9 percent in 2015,
after rising 13 percent in 2014.
Abbott's shares, which have fallen 10 percent through
Wednesday's close in 2016, were down nearly 9 percent at $36.84
on Thursday.
Biotechnology stocks in general have been hammered this year
as political criticism over medicine prices has increased during
the U.S. presidential campaign.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 22 percent
through Wednesday's close and fell a further 2.3 percent on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Robin Paxton)