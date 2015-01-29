UPDATE 1-Abbott Labs 2015 outlook largely in line with estimates

(Adds details, outlook)
Jan 29 Abbott Laboratories forecast
full-year profit largely in line with analysts' estimates even
as other large drugmakers have warned of a stronger dollar
hurting their results.
Johnson & Johnson surprised investors last week by
detailing the degree to which a strong dollar will hurt sales
abroad this year.
"While we'll need to manage through currency headwinds again
in 2015, we're targeting another year of top-tier earnings
growth," Abbott CEO Miles White said in a statement.
The dollar rose 13 percent in 2014, its biggest yearly gain
since 1997.
The company, which received more than 70 percent of revenue
from outside the United States, said it expects 2015 earnings of
$2.10-$2.20 per share, compared with the average analyst
estimate of $2.14 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales of the company's nutritional products, including
Similac infant formula and Ensure beverages for adults, rose 8.9
percent in the quarter on an operational basis to $1.80 billion.
Abbott recalled batches of its milk formulas in China and
Vietnam in the summer of 2013 due to fears that protein
concentrate, an ingredient provided by an outside supplier, was
contaminated.
The company's net earnings rose to $905 million, or 59 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter from $589 million, or 37 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Abbott earned 71 cents per share
above analysts expectation of 68 cents per share.
Net sales rose about 6 pct to $5.36 billion but was below
average analysts' estimate of $5.42 billion.
Abbott in July agreed to sell Mylan Inc its branded
specialty and generics pharmaceuticals business in developed
markets outside the United States.
Abbott shares were up 1.3 percent at $44 in early trading.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Ankur Banerjee
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)