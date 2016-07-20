Abbott Labs reports 3.2 percent rise in sales

July 20 Abbott Laboratories reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strength in its branded generics and medical device businesses.

Net earnings from continuing operations were $812 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $786 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier. (prn.to/2atEUVO)

The company's net sales rose to $5.33 billion from $5.17 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)